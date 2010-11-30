Former New York Jet Wayne Chrebet Enjoys Second Career As Morgan Stanley Adviser

Photo: AP

After suffering multiple concussions — six documented and plenty more that weren’t — New York Jets wide receiver Wayne Chrebet was forced to retire from the NFL in 2005.Following his retirement, Chrebet struggled to keep himself busy until diving headfirst into a second career as a financial adviser with Morgan Stanley.



Chrebet first became interested in his financial future after a conversation with former Jets coach, Bill Parcells, and began obsessively monitoring CNBC.

Once he retired, Chrebet dabbled with a few business ventures including opening a restaurant and investing in racehorses. But his calling came from the world of finance, where Chrebet currently works in wealth management, analysing clients to see if they’re a good match for his company. He also blogs for the Jets officials website.

And though Chrebet demonstrated an unusually high tolerance for pain on the football field, studying for the Series 7, Series 31, and Series 66 licensing test tests were more than he could take:

“I’d rather get punched in the face 10 times than study for those tests again,” Chrebet said.

