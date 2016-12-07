Former Jets lineman goes on epic tweetstorm while the Jets were getting embarrassed by the Colts

In a “Monday Night Football” match-up in which tickets on the secondary market were cheaper than beer, the Indianapolis Colts stomped all over the Jets, 41-10.

Ryan Fitzpatrick was benched at halftime after throwing his 14th interception of the season and completing just 41% of his passes. In the second half, replacement Bryce Petty (two interceptions, a passer rating of 41.3) was hardly better. It’s been nothing short of a putrid season for the Jets, who at 3-9 are now officially out of playoff contention.

If there was a highlight from Monday night, it came by way of former Jets lineman Damien Woody.

As the Jets played like a college team that wouldn’t even make a bowl game, Woody fired up his Twitter account and held back no punches against his old team.

Here are the highlights (from his tweetstorm):

Before the game even started, Woody was expecting an ugly one:

So….the Jets are playing tonight huh *drink*

— Damien Woody (@damienwoody) December 6, 2016

Can’t we flex IN a couple teams real quick?! #MNF

— Damien Woody (@damienwoody) December 6, 2016

The Colts took a quick lead:

Ummmm….might want to block that guy

— Damien Woody (@damienwoody) December 6, 2016

Things go from bad to worse, and Woody wonders if the Jets are tanking:

Where the hell was Fitz throwing that to?!

— Damien Woody (@damienwoody) December 6, 2016

This is comical! Is this what tanking looks like?

— Damien Woody (@damienwoody) December 6, 2016

He jokingly wondered in former Philadelphia 76ers GM Sam Hinkie — the architect of that team’s tanking strategy — was now running the Jets:

Is Sam Hinkie running this outfit?! #TrustTheProcess

— Damien Woody (@damienwoody) December 6, 2016

Eventually he started to laugh, rather than cry:

My lawd!! This is beyond embarrassing folks, they have given up

— Damien Woody (@damienwoody) December 6, 2016

Who needs Kevin Hart when u can laugh at this hot mess

— Damien Woody (@damienwoody) December 6, 2016

This, to end the half:

I’m done man…..

— Damien Woody (@damienwoody) December 6, 2016

Get this off my TV!!!!!!!!!

— Damien Woody (@damienwoody) December 6, 2016

The second half wasn’t much better, and he took the Jets secondary to task:

Revis allergic to contact?!

— Damien Woody (@damienwoody) December 6, 2016

Kats doing the Harlem Shake on the Jets DBs! pic.twitter.com/aXVUbNbCVT

— Damien Woody (@damienwoody) December 6, 2016

An especially good one:

It’s not even the 4th quarter?! pic.twitter.com/F8o8mfqMv3

— Damien Woody (@damienwoody) December 6, 2016

And an oldie but a goodie:

He was not thrilled with Petty’s performance:

Petty train derailed

— Damien Woody (@damienwoody) December 6, 2016

In summary:

This is the worst performance I’ve seen from any team this year

— Damien Woody (@damienwoody) December 6, 2016

He called the team out for its draft picks:

Jets past two 2nd round picks aren’t even dressed. Let that sink in…..

— Damien Woody (@damienwoody) December 6, 2016

By the end of the game, he wished he hadn’t wasted his time watching:

We wasted 3 hours of our lives folks….

— Damien Woody (@damienwoody) December 6, 2016

With just four games left this season, no one would blame Woody if — to borrow his own words — he stopped wasting his time watching the Jets. Or, he can keep watching and keep tweeting. If nothing else, his tweets will maybe give Jets fans something to laugh about during these dark times.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.