Former Jets lineman goes on epic tweetstorm while the Jets were getting embarrassed by the Colts

Emmett Knowlton

In a “Monday Night Football” match-up in which tickets on the secondary market were cheaper than beer, the Indianapolis Colts stomped all over the Jets, 41-10. 

Ryan Fitzpatrick was benched at halftime after throwing his 14th interception of the season and completing just 41% of his passes. In the second half, replacement Bryce Petty (two interceptions, a passer rating of 41.3) was hardly better. It’s been nothing short of a putrid season for the Jets, who at 3-9 are now officially out of playoff contention.

If there was a highlight from Monday night, it came by way of former Jets lineman Damien Woody. 

As the Jets played like a college team that wouldn’t even make a bowl game, Woody fired up his Twitter account and held back no punches against his old team. 

Here are the highlights (from his tweetstorm):

Before the game even started, Woody was expecting an ugly one:

 

 The Colts took a quick lead:

Things go from bad to worse, and Woody wonders if the Jets are tanking: 

 

 He jokingly wondered in former Philadelphia 76ers GM Sam Hinkie — the architect of that team’s tanking strategy — was now running the Jets:

Eventually he started to laugh, rather than cry: 

 

 This, to end the half: 

 

 The second half wasn’t much better, and he took the Jets secondary to task:

 

 An especially good one: 

 And an oldie but a goodie:

 He was not thrilled with Petty’s performance: 

 In summary:

He called the team out for its draft picks:

 By the end of the game, he wished he hadn’t wasted his time watching: 

With just four games left this season, no one would blame Woody if — to borrow his own words — he stopped wasting his time watching the Jets. Or, he can keep watching and keep tweeting. If nothing else, his tweets will maybe give Jets fans something to laugh about during these dark times. 

