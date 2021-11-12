Former Irish mobster breaks down 7 Irish mob scenes in movies and TV

Former Boston mobster Mark Silverman rates Irish mob scenes in movies and television for realism.

Former Boston mobster Mark Silverman rates seven Irish mob scenes in movies and television for realism, such as “The Departed” and “The Town.” Silverman operated in Boston in the late ’90s and early 2000s before deciding to leave his life of crime behind him.

Silverman discusses the accuracy of Irish mob stereotypes in “The Departed” (2006), starring Matt Damon and Leonardo DiCaprio; “The Town” (2010), featuring Ben Affleck; and “Black Mass” (2015), with Johnny Depp. He also comments on the portrayal of Irish gang activities in “The Boondock Saints” (1999), and “The Kitchen” (2019). He analyzes the depiction of violence in the Irish mob in “Death to Smoochy” (2002) and “What Doesn’t Kill You” (2008).