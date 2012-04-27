FORMER INVESTMENT BANKER: Here's The TRUTH About Wall Streeters Dating Models And Popping Bottles

The must-read of the day for Wall Streeters is definitely this epic essay on Wall Street Oasis penned by former investment banker Stephen Ridgley on just how much he hated his banking job.



The essay is filled with great insights on life and happiness, and brutally honest reflections on the banking profession.

But one of the best lines from the essay has to be Ridley’s jab at the popular stereotype that those working in finance are so rich they get to “date models and pop bottles” all the time—

“The only models were excel models, the only bottles were coca cola, which I drank a lot of to stay awake.”

You can read the whole essay here >

