The Horrifying Story Of What Is Happening To Former US Interpreters In Afghanistan

Afghan interpreters who helped American soldiers through more than a decade of combat are being left to die at the hands of the Taliban, as detailed in a new, multi-part documentary by Ben Anderson of Vice News.

The series says 80% of Afghans who formerly interpreted for U.S. troops are unable to acquire a visa to come to the United States. It details their life-threatening concerns in Afghanistan.

“Interpreters have become a very big target of the Taliban and Al-Qaeda,” Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Illinois.) told Reason.com. “There’s been a lot of beheadings of people that have worked with the West.”

With the U.S. planning to withdraw all troops from Afghanistan by the end of 2016, many of these vulnerable interpreters may be left on their own. Even those who do receive visas to come to America, with the promise of three months rent, furniture, and employment, are often neglected, CBS News reports.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.