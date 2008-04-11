Former Internet Analyst Rohan Launches Consulting Group

Jordan Rohan, a former Internet analyst at RBC Capital Markets, is starting a consulting firm with Mike Kelly, former president of AOL Media Networks. Called Clearmeadow Partners and based in New York, the company will advise big media as well as startups on their digital strategies. Kelly and Richard Chang, managing partner of Georgian Pine Invesments, will be senior advisors to the firm.



“I decided after a dozen years of being an analyst it was time for me to help companies directly with what I knew, which is helping them to accelerate their digital strategies,” Rohan told MediaPost. Clearmeadow participated in a $1 million first-round of funding for Small World Labs, which builds online communities for clients like The Dallas Morning News, Fox Networks and Oracle.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.