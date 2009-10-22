Former In-House Lawyer Scammed Money For Breast Surgery

Stealing money to fund a luxury lifestyle isn’t unusual, but defrauding your company and using the money to pay for breast implants (hopefully) is.



Kate Johns, the former deputy head of legal counsel for the Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi, was found guilty in a London court for running a multi-million dollar fraud.

Legal Week: London’s Southwark Crown Court ruled that Johns was guilty of having repeatedly conned colleagues into signing off large sums of money for investment. In total, the bank lost 7.4 million pounds ($12.3 million) as a result of the scam.

The money was diverted to struggling Indonesian airline Air Efata, which was owned by her friend Frank Taira-Supit. Johns received personal payoffs from Taira-Supit totaling 1.95 million pounds ($3.2 million), which the court was told she used to fund a luxury lifestyle, including shopping trips, breast surgery and paying off the mortgage on a 1.1 million pound ($1.8 million) north London townhouse.

The Sun does not have too many more details, but says she bought “gems and clothes.” The Evening Standard reports she bought designer dresses and enjoyed daily manicures.

The case took a very sad turn when Taira-Supit, a Harvard Law graduate, committed suicide last January after Air Efata went bankrupt.

