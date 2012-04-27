FORMER IKEA CEO: This Is The Greatest Motivator Of Them All

Photo: Screengrab from worldbusiness on YouTube

What motivates people?Anders Dahlvig spent a decade as CEO of IKEA (from 1999 to 2009). He learned a lot while at the helm of the retail giant, and revealed all of it in his book, “The IKEA Edge: Building Global Growth and Social Good at the World’s Most Iconic Home Store.”



He gleaned from his experiences that recognition is the “greatest motivator of all,” and if you want your employees to be energized and work their hardest, you have to fulfil this need.

“I would even go so far as to say that recognition is the most important driver of mankind — so important to get, but so difficult to satisfy,” writes Dahlvig in his book. “The need for recognition is endless. The more you get, the more you want.”

But this need is also incredibly difficult to satisfy. Why?

Recognition can come in many forms. For instance, Dahlvig wanted to be recognised with responsibility and independence. He also wanted to be seen, heard and be respected. Others may not want the same things — they may want a monetary reward or a simple congratulation in front of their peers.

