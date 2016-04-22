Former iiNet CEO and founder Michael Malone has joined the NBN board

iiNet founder, and now NBN board member Michael Malone.

Michael Malone, the former CEO and founder of Australian internet company iiNet has joined the board of the NBN as a non-executive director.

Malone was appointed by communications minister Mitch Fifield and will replace Internode founder Simon Hackett for a period of three years.

NBN chairman Dr Ziggy Switkowski, welcomed Mr Malone, saying: “Michael is a long-standing and respected member of the telecommunications industry. His experience will complement the diverse backgrounds and skillsets that exist on today’s nbn Board and help fill the gap created by the departure of Mr Hackett.”

Hackett had been an outspoken, and at times difficult board member for the NBN, often arguing against the fibre-to-the-node policy which the Coalition government favoured.

Malone was CEO of iiNet for more than 20 years, founding the company in 1993, leaving in 2014, a year before it was sold to TPG for $1.56 billion. During his time there, iiNet bought Hackett’s company, Internode, for $105 million in 2011.

Since leaving iiNet, Malone has worked in senior positions for companies such as Seven West Media, SpeedCast, Superloop and Yatango before it collapsed. He also currently serves as the chairman of IT security provider Diamond Cyber.

