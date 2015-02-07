A former IBM exec is selling his Upper East Side penthouse for $6.5 million

Paul Horn, a former SVP and Executive Director of Research at IBM, has listed his New York City penthouse apartment for $US6.495 million.

Located in a luxury condo building on the Upper East Side, the 2,350-square-foot apartment has a plethora of amenities, like a wraparound terrace, indoor pool, fitness center, and amazing city views.

The building is also home to a number of noted personalities, including novelist Carol Higgins Clark, Wine Spectator publisher Marvin Shanken, and ESPN analyst Manny Acta.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.