A former IBM exec is selling his Upper East Side penthouse for $6.5 million

Madeline Stone
Paul horn condoZillow

Paul Horn, a former SVP and Executive Director of Research at IBM, has listed his New York City penthouse apartment for $US6.495 million.

Located in a luxury condo building on the Upper East Side, the 2,350-square-foot apartment has a plethora of amenities, like a wraparound terrace, indoor pool, fitness center, and amazing city views.

The building is also home to a number of noted personalities, including novelist Carol Higgins Clark, Wine Spectator publisher Marvin Shanken, and ESPN analyst Manny Acta.

The condo is one of four penthouses in the Belaire, a luxury building on the Upper East Side.

It has its own wraparound terrace totaling 385 square feet of outdoor space.

It has two bedrooms and three bathrooms.

Each of the rooms has large windows that look out over the city.

The living room also has panorama views.

Living in a penthouse has some major advantages. For one, your views stretch all the way across the East River.

As well as southwest to the Empire State and Chrysler Buildings.

The dining room is spacious.

And there's also this smaller eating area for less formal occasions.

No matter where you are in the apartment, these views are truly a sight to behold.

