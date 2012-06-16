Former Apple Exec On Why iAd Struggled

Mike Owen, former senior manager of iAd

Photo: LinkedIn

Apple’s mobile advertising department got off to a bad start when it launched in 2010, as the company struggled to sign on advertising partners. Now we know part of the reason why.Mike Owen, who worked as a senior manager at iAd until the beginning of this year, explained in an interview with Mobile Marketing Daily that there just wasn’t enough time to broker many advertising partnerships.



“We had every intention in the world to embrace the agencies, but we had seven-and-a-half weeks to launch the iAd,” Owen told the publication. “Agencies are understaffed and overworked and they have more options today than they ever had,”

Owen left Apple in January, becoming the latest in a string of departures from the iAd department including its former head Andy Miller.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.