Former IAC Exec Koyfman Lands At Spark Capital

Moshe (“Mo”) Koyfman, former IAC exec, has a new job: Starting today, he’s a VC at Boston-based Spark Capital.



No details yet, but presumably Koyfman is the new partner that Spark’s Bijan Sabet was talking about last week — “based in Boston but still keeping his place in NYC.”

Koyfman left IAC’s Connected Ventures — CollegeHumor, Busted Tees, Vimeo, etc. — where he was COO, in March. “I think he’s just been looking for something a little bit more entrepreneurial. He was pretty upfront about that,” Connected Ventures president Josh Abramson told us at the time. Sounds like a good fit — on the other side of the table.

Before joining Connected Ventures last August, Koyfman held a number of titles at IAC (IACI), including VP of Programming and VP of M&A.

Photo: Mo Koyfman via Twitter

