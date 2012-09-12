After Being Kidnapped By Somali Pirates, Couple Resumes Their Unfinished Trip

The Chandlers after their release in 2010.

Photo: CNN / YouTube

After being kidnapped by Somali pirates off the Seychelles in 2009 and spending 388 days as hostages, English couple Paul and Rachel Chandler have headed back to sea, The Daily Mail reported.The Chandlers were freed in November 2010 after a £625,000 ransom was paid for their release. They returned to Kent, followed by their yacht a few months later, which was found in the Indian Ocean and towed home by a Royal Navy ship.



Having spent nearly two years restoring the 38-foot Lynn Rival, they set sail on Saturday from Dartmouth, aiming to complete the round the world trip they began years ago.

According to Paul Chandler, their family and friends are all in favour of their return to the water. He told The Daily Mail: “They were very worried that would be permanently scarred by what had happened to us, and I think it was reassuring to them that having found out we had our boat back…we did actually want to restore it, and get back to cruising to get our lives back again.”

Considering the recent drop in pirate attacks, the Chandlers should make it home without another incident.

