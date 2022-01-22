A former hoarding technician shares the best tips to give your bathroom a proper clean

This before and after photo shows a bathtub that was cleaned by Fiona Mills, an employee at Spaulding Decon. Courtesy of Fiona Mills

Fiona Mills is a former hoarding technician and current franchise business coach at Spaulding Decon.

Mills, 32, shared her tips and tricks for a spotless bathroom.

Lemon juice and an unused coffee filter will help faucets shine like brand new.

According to Fiona Mills, a former hoarding technician and current franchise business coach at Spaulding Decon, the bathroom is the “most germ-ridden area of the home.”

“Without appropriate cleaning, they can inhibit bacterial growth, and can also affect the integrity of parts used in your bathtub and toilet,” Mills, 32, said. She previously mentioned that, at its worst, she scrubbed a toilet for two to three hours while on the job — but she shared tips with Insider so readers don’t have to.

Clean bathtubs and toilets at least once a week and deep clean every two weeks, Mills said

However, homeowners should avoid using blue cleaning tablets.

“Those blue tablets aren’t good for the seals in your toilet tank long term, so it’s best to just use some toilet Lysol gel and a toilet brush and go to town,” Mills said.

Mills also noted that bathtubs and showers can often “accumulate your dead skin cells and dirt from your body.”

She suggested The Pink Stuff Miracle Bathroom Foam Cleaner and Microban 24 Hour Bathroom Cleaner and Sanitizing Spray.

People often forget to wash toilet seats, which Mills called a “germ collector”

While it’s important to clean the toilet bowl, it’s only half the battle.

“Everyone thinks to clean the inside of the toilet but don’t always think to clean the seat for some reason – the most touched part of the toilet excluding the flush handle,” Mills said, who suggested Lysol wipes or disinfectant spray.

Mills said to clean the bowl with Lysol gel cleaner by letting it sit, then scrubbing it with a toilet brush. Pumice stones are also a great way to erase water stains and build-up.

Mills likes to clean bathtubs with a “cocktail” of products to cover all the bases

To clean a bathtub’s sides, Mills suggested scrubbing it with hot water – which kills germs and loosens build-up — and a bathroom cleaning spray. Tackle the bathtub floor with a mix of bathroom cleaner or multi-purpose spray, comet powder, and lemon juice.

Let the concoction sit for a few minutes, then scrub.

“If you have mold build-up under the caulk line – put some Lysol toilet bowl cleaner gel on it and scrub with a toothbrush,” Mills said. “Lemon juice and an unused coffee filter will work wonders on making the faucets and handles shiny.”

She added that homeowners should soak their showerhead overnight in white vinegar every six months to retain good water pressure.