One of the big stories in the market continues to be the carnage in the erstwhile momentum stock high-flyers.

This table from Dan Greenhaus at BTIG (@danBTIG) nicely shows some of the names people are talking about, and how much they have cratered in less than two months.

Just something to keep around for your reference.

