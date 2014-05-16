Former Hey Dad! Star Robert Hughes Has been Sentenced To 10 Years And 9 Months Jail

Robert Hughes has been found guilty of 10 counts of sexual or indecent assault against girls

Former Hey Dad! Star Robert Hughes has been sentenced to a jail term of ten years and nine months with a non parole period of six years jail.

Hughes, 65, was found guilty of ten sexual and indecent assault charges dating back to the 1980s, the height of the television series he stared in, when the victims were aged between seven and 15.

In the District Court today, Judge Peter Zahra said Hughes’ conduct was brazen, degrading, predatory and shameful.

He was in a position of trust and he abused that trust.

Hughes had pleaded not guilty and, when sentenced, shouted: “I am innocent.”

He will appeal against the conviction and the sentence.

