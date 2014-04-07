Former Hey Dad Star Robert Hughes Found Guilty Of Nine Child Sex Charges

Actor Robert Hughes arrives at Downing Centre Local Court during his court case earlier this year. Photo Don Arnold/Getty.

Actor Robert Hughes has been found guilty of child sex offences against three girls, which occurred in the 1980s while he was the star of the top-rating Hey Dad! TV series.

A highly emotional Hughes screamed out “I am innocent!” at the jury after the verdicts were read out.

The 12-member jury at Sydney’s Downing Centre Local Court returned a unanimous verdict on nine of 11 charges of child sexual assault this afternoon, but were undecided on the two remaining charges. The jury retired last Thursday to consider their verdict following the six-week trial.

Reports from inside the court say the actor was wiping away tears and shaking his head as the verdict was read out.

Hughes, 65, pleaded not guilty to the 11 charges.

The Sydney jury retired last Thursday after a trial lasting almost six weeks.

The five women involved, who were aged between seven and 15 when the assaults occurred, testified about their ordeals, which included a seven-year-old girl being asked to perform a sex act on Hughes in his house.

The guilty verdicts involve three of the women and a charge of sexual intercourse without consent and indecent assault.

The jury then retired to consider the remaining two charges, with Judge Peter Zhara saying he was prepared to accept a majority verdict.

They returned at 4pm to say a decision had not been reached. Deliberations will continue on Tuesday.

