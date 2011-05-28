Huge Fight Breaks Out On TV As Former Hedge Funder's 50 Calorie Ice Cream Comes Under Attack

Magda Abt

Two former hedge fund execs turned ice cream shop owners are under attack from Fox News.Robin Garman and Magda Abt used to work at EagleRock Capital, a small New York City-based equity hedge fund founded by Nader Tavakoli.



Magda Abt was EagleRock’s CAO; Garman was a lawyer for the fund. Both quit after Garman’s colleague at EagleRock told her about an ice cream that has only 50 calories per cup; they started franchises of D’lites.

“I thought I was escaping the

stress of Wall Street and here I am battling giant corporations,” Garman told the news organisation Baristanet.Now Garman is tangled in a legal matter with Fox News, which accused her Ice Cream company, D’lites, of misleadingly telling customers that its ice cream was low-cal.

A fight broke out after the news organisation tested a small cup of D’lites, which Fox News claims D’lites advertised as containing only “50 calories.” Fox’s lab results showed that a small cup

Magda Abt’s brother

of vanilla or chocolate D’lites has more like 250 calories. So a Fox News reporter went to D’lites to ask the store owners about the calorie discrepancy on camera. Abt’s brother freaked out, physically pushing the Foxreporter and accusing him of harassing a baby.

“Don’t touch me!” exclaims the reporter.

“I’m not touching you, my hands are right here! My hands are right here!” the brother yells back (photos of the incident are at your right).

Then, Garman sued Fox News for defamation and slander — and got a story announcing her lawsuit to appear on the Nasdaq/OMX Tower in Times Square. Baristanet has a photo of the tower with her announcement plastered on it, check it out at your right.

The women say they have proof that Fox News’ report is inaccurate. Below is the calorie report they posted on their Facebook page. It says that if the results are “density adjusted,” they show that the ice cream contains 50 calories per 4 ounces.

And for what it’s worth, Magda Abt appears to have lost about 30 pounds recently.

