Former Hedge Funder Says Boss Discussed Fondness For Asian Women, And Made Jokes About Dumb Blondes

On Monday, we highlighted the case of Jordan Wimmer, the former UK hedge fund executive, whose suing her old boss for sexual harrassment. She claims she was forced to endure boorish behaviour, and attend strip clubs.



Now, more details are coming to light:

Daily Mail: Jordan Wimmer, 29, alleges that Mark Lowe, 59, brought escorts to business functions, made her watch two lap dances, and discussed his sexual preference for Asian women.

Miss Wimmer, who earned £577,000 a year, also claimed Mr Lowe made a string of ‘demeaning’ jokes about stupid blondes.

As for the boss…

Mr Lowe, who runs the hedge fund Nomos Capital, has a reputed £100million fortune, a 40-room castle in France and homes in London and Thailand freely admits he is ‘not monogamous’.

He accepts he currently has three lovers around the world as well as an estranged wife in London.

