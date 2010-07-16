Former Hedge Fund Manager Gets Bashed On The Head With A Wine Bottle

The former manager of hedge fund Pritchard Capital Partners got into a strange and violent domestic dispute with his wife this weekend.



First, his wife knocked him down with a wine bottle.

The police said to the Journal News, that “it was supposedly a full bottle of wine he was struck with.” Ouch. (And what a waste!)

And then, she bit him in the arm.

VanCook had to endure several stitches and three staples.

We wonder which was where. The wine bottle seems like the worse injury at first, but everyone knows the human mouth is a cesspool of germs.

And if his personal life is apparently breaking apart, his professional life doesn’t look promising either.

VanCook is still waiting for a review of the law case accusing him of alledged late trading of mutual fund share during his time at Pritchard Capital.

He will be spending quite some time dealing with lawyers in the future, it seems. His wife, Susan VanCook, was charged with third-degree assault and the endangering of their 6-year-old son’s welfare (he was in the house when it happened).

Hey, at least it didn’t happen in the office!

(via Dealbreaker)

