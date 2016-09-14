Former headmaster of Knox Grammar 'deliberately withheld information' about child sexual abuse

Knox Grammar. Photo: Google Maps.

The former headmaster of elite Sydney school Knox Grammar “deliberately covered up” allegations about child sexual abuse to protect the reputation of the school.

This finding comes from a report from the Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse into how Knox Grammar and the Uniting Church handled multiple allegations about teachers over a 40-year period.

Ian Paterson was found have “deliberately withheld information” from police investigating allegations at the school, the report reads.

It also found that he was aware of more than one incident of sexual abuse at the school.

“A former headmaster of Knox, Dr Ian Paterson, told the Royal Commission that, during his 29 years in the role, he was only aware of one instance of sexual abuse, involving Mr Vance,” the report found.

“The Royal Commission found that was clearly incorrect and that Dr Paterson was aware of allegations in relation to Mr Nisbett, Mr Treloar, Mr Stewart and an ‘affair’ between (a student) ​ and teacher, known as ARZ.”

If you or someone you know needs help call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or the Kids Helpline on 1800 551 800.

