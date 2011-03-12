The Former Head Of Citadel's High-Frequency Trading Team, Mikhail Malyshev, Has Been Charged With Perjury

Mikhail Malyshev, the founder of hedge fund Teza Technologies and the former head of Citadel’s high-frequency trading team, has been indicted for perjury, FinAlternatives reports.



Attorneys say Malyshev lied in court and in an affidavit about destroying evidence connected to the lawsuit that his former employer, Citadel, filed against him and two others.

Citadel says he violated a non-compete agreement, and he was fined $1.1 million for doing so last year.

During the lawsuit, Malyshev testified that he had “not deleted any active files, and had only used the scrubbing software for ‘a few minutes,'” to delete pornography off his computer, to avoid embarrassment, not to destroy evidence.

But, “according to the Cook County Sheriff’s office, forensic investigations of those computers showed that he used the scrubbing software for more than two hours.”

Now he’s been charged with two counts of perjury. He’s been freed on $100,000 bail.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.