The former head of the CIA reveals the best advice he's ever gotten

Former CIA and NSA director Michael Hayden, author of Playing to the Edge: American Intelligence in the Age of Terror, reveals the best advice he’s ever gotten and explains how it can help your career. Following is a transcript of the video.

Actually it’s going to sound a little trite, but it’s kind of a version of bloom where you’re planted. Convince yourself that the best job you ever had — is this one and really, really try to excel in it. Look, I became the director of the Central Intelligence Agency. I’m a very, very lucky man. I can tell you straight up, totally honest, I never planned to be director, I never expected to be director, I never manoeuvred myself in a way that would make me more eligible to be director.

I got struck by lightning. Now when the lightning struck I had to go and perform and so I guess my advice to everyone is the best job you have, the most important job you have certainly, is the one you’re in now.

