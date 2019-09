Patrick Keane, who left his role as CMO of CBS Interactive in December, will be the new CEO of Associated Content.



Associated Content, which counts ex-Googler and AOL CEO Tim Armstrong as an investor, “lets people post their own articles and other content to the Web and make money from advertising,” according to Reuters.

