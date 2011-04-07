Former Google Product Chief Rosenberg Leaves A Rich Man

Photo: Google

Jonathan Rosenberg is leaving Google a lot wealthier than he came in, thanks in large part to his insistence in an equity stake early on.Rosenberg was just granted a 2011 bonus of $5 million in stock and $1.8 million in cash, according to a recent SEC filing.



On April 1, he filed two small stock sale documents with the SEC that revealed he still holds some big blocks of shares — 30,000 or more — at prices above $589, not to mention many smaller holdings. Just based on those and other filings, he still holds tens of millions in Google stock.

Author Steven Levy, whose book on Google called “In The Plex” ships later this month, blogs that Rosenberg was reluctant to join Google in 2001. Then Eric Schmidt convinced him to sat down with the company’s CFO and look over the numbers. Nobody knew how much money the company was making — and how fast it was growing — and Rosenberg came out with a completely different attitude.

Levy also revealed that Rosenberg was always a little uncomfortable with Google’s chaotic product development process, and that he had a foul mouth in meetings — surprising given his professional demeanor on earnings calls.

