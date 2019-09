Programmer Sergey Aleynikov used to work for Goldman Sachs writing custom algorithms and the like.



Then it was alleged that he stole high frequency trading secrets in order to bring them to another firm.

Now CNBC is reporting that Aleynikov has been officially indicted.

More as warranted.

