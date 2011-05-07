BLIND ITEM: Which Former Goldman Partner Is Bad-Mouthing The Firm?

Photo: www.jawshark.com

Apparently there’s a former Goldman Sachs partner bad-mouthing the firm.At today’s annual shareholder meeting, a young man stood up and revealed that he’d tried to get a job with the bank, with no luck.



He didn’t much care though, he said, because he said he’s heard it’s a horrible place anyway.

According to Susanne Craig, who was liveblogging the meeting for Dealbook:

One shareholder, who confesses he interviewed at Goldman to no avail, told C.E.O. Lloyd Blankfein he knows one former Goldman partner who won’t do business with the Wall Street firm because “it is such a disgusting place.”

The shareholder wants to know what Mr. Blankfein plans to do about this.

Mr. Blankfein said it would be hard to do something without knowing more about the partner. But reputation is important to Goldman Sachs, he said, noting that it is “the only thing that matters at the end of the day.” He knows not everyone will be “happy all the time,” but Goldman Sachs is trying.

Of course, that could just be a Goldman banker or trader who was de-partnered, and is bitter about it.

Either way, let us know if you’ve come across this alleged disgruntled former partner in your travels.

