Ex-Goldman Partner Is Leaving The Bank To Join The NBA As CFO

This is a nice move after being dropped from the highly coveted Goldman Sachs partner list…Former Goldman partner Jason Glen Cahilly is joining the NBA as chief financial officer and VP of strategy, Bloomberg News reported.



He will begin his new role at the NBA on January 14.

Cahilly, who was the global co-head of media and telecommunications, was a partner at Goldman from 2008 until 2012.

The media banker, who spent 12 years at the firm, was one of the 31 dropped from the partner list last year. Being named a Goldman partner is a huge deal on the Street.

Cahilly received his undergrad degree in economics and international relations from Bucknell University, according to his LinkedIn profile. He also graduated from Harvard Law.

