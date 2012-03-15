FORMER GOLDMAN INTERN: This Is What It Was Like Working Under Greg Smith

Photo: Jiheffe via Flickr

So far, the only inside response to Greg Smith’s damning NYT op-ed on Goldman Sachs has been from the company’s PR department. They simply said they didn’t agree with Smith, no colour, no context to why he would write this piece.But a former intern who worked under Smith gave Business Insider a look into who Smith was at Goldman. Avneesh Singh Saluja, a fellow Stanford alum, was willing to speak out for the guy most Goldmanites are probably fuming at:



“I worked for GS both as an intern in 06 and as a full time analyst from July 07 to March 09. I was in the NY office until March 08 and then I was in HK for a year. I interacted with Greg mainly during my 06 summer and from 07 to March 08, when I was physically in the NY office. Greg was the Stanford “Equities Captain”, i.e., he was a mentor for the incoming Stanford grads in the Equities department of the Sales & Trading (Securities) division of the firm. I hold him in very high regard – he took care of us junior guys, gave us great pieces of advice, and in general came across as one of the more personable, friendly, and genuine guys on the floor.“

