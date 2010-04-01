How To Ace Your Goldman Interview

Nicolas Sarkis is a former star Goldman trader and founding partner of the asset management firm AlphaOne, and what does he remember most vividly about his time at Goldman?



A guy having a heart attack on the trading floor.

‘He was a young guy, 40 years old. They brought in the nurses and the ambulance and I saw the guy whizzed out and I really thought that I was in a movie.’

He visited Goldman’s offices 52 times before finally being offered a job as an associate (he would eventually become a wealth advisor at Goldman) so we imagine the chances of someone having a heart attack on the Goldman trading floor while he was there were pretty good.

What his interview with Spears also tells us are a few tips on how to interview well at Goldman.

Sarkis explains what he did to get the job:

I knew very little about finance when I graduated. I had few financial qualifications. I sent out my CV to Goldman Sachs and was very persistent.

I sent a letter and I followed up with a call. I think that 80 per cent of success in life comes from showing up; it is amazing how quickly some people give up.

after each interview I tried to record as much as possible so that by the time I was on my 20th or 30th interview I actually started to know what I was talking about.

I asked them what the characteristics of the top Goldman Sachs professionals were. I kept hearing words such as “team player”, “dedication” and “client focus”

‘I think what they were looking for was personality and character.

He also explains some about the culture at Goldman:

The people on the Goldman program who had gone to Harvard and Yale had a huge ego and the goal of the Goldman program was to “break” these people.

In Goldman Sachs 360 degree annual reviews, peers anonymously comment on each other.

At GS, it is all about emulation and internal competition. They never want people to feel secure; this is why the firm as a whole is so good.

The entire article is very good. Sarkis found his first client in Goldman PCS, the private client business, on a cold call. Read the article –>

Via hereisthecity.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.