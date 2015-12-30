Former 'Glee' star Mark Salling reportedly arrested on child pornography charge

Mark Salling, who played Puck on Fox’s hit show “Glee,” has been arrested for allegedly possessing child pornography, according to TMZ and other outlets.

The star was taken into custody this morning, when the Los Angeles Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force Unit served a search warrant, as Crime Watch Daily reported.

TMZ says the police searched Salling’s computer and found “hundreds of images” of child pornography.

This isn’t Salling’s first problem with the law. He was previously sued for sexual battery by a woman in 2013.

