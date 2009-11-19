Former Galleon No. 2 Linked To Insider Trading Defendant

The man called “G” in the criminal complaint filed earlier this month in the wide-reaching New York inside trading case is a former Galleon executive.



Wall Street Journal: A defendant accused of exchanging a case of cash for inside information has ties to Galleon Group’s former No. 2 executive—the first link between a top executive at the hedge fund and smaller-time players cited in a sprawling insider-trading case.

The defendant, a trader who was wiretapped by the government in the high-profile case, was quoted talking with a colleague on Nov. 20, 2007, about how an unnamed person he referred to only as “G” would be “pissed” if he learned they had shut him out of certain inside information, according to a criminal complaint filed on Nov. 5.

“G” is Gary Rosenbach, a 53-year-old former Galleon senior partner who left the hedge fund due to family health reasons earlier this year, according to people familiar with the matter. A lawyer for Mr. Rosenbach, who hasn’t been accused of wrongdoing, declined to comment.

Read the whole story here, which includes a graphic of the parties to the various cases.

Rosenbach has not been accused of any wrongdoing and his lawyer declined to comment to the WSJ.

