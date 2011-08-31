Former Socialist French Prime Minister Says DSK Is "Mentally Ill"

Here’s a new theory about Dominique Strauss-Kahn, the ex-IMF chief and former frontrunner for the socialist presidential nomination in France.



The reason Strauss-Kahn becomes embroiled in sex scandals is that he’s “mentally ill” says one of France’s former prime ministers [via The Telegraph].

“This man quite obviously has a mental illness that makes it difficult for him to control his urges,” Michel Rocard said in an interview with Canal+ television’s Grand Journal news.

Rocard, 81, a member of France’s Socialist party who served as prime minister from 1988 to 1991, said Strauss-Kahn is “very talented” but he no longer has faith in his abilities.

Strauss-Kahn was recently acquitted of charges of attempting to rape Nafissatou Diallo, a New York City hotel maid. Diallo has filed a separate civil lawsuit.

Meanwhile, Strauss-Kahn faces charges from French journalist Tristane Banon from an alleged attempted rape in 2003. Banon described him as acting like a “horny monkey” during the alleged incident.

