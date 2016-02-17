Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy is under investigation over campaign finances

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy is under investigation over his 2012 campaign finances, Le Figaro reports.

On Tuesday Sarkozy arrived for a hearing in Paris in regards to false invoices from PR firm Bygmalion.

Bygmalion, which organised some of Sarkozy’s 2012 presidential campaign appearances, is suspected of manipulating accounting records.

Campaign spending limits were fixed at 22.5 million euros (USD 25 million), and Bygmalion is accused of charging some 18.5 million euros to Sarkozy’s party — then called the UMP, but since renamed The Republicans — instead of charging the money to the campaign.

