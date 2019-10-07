Former Fox News host Juliet Huddy says some of the network's programs are 'lying by omission'

Juliet Huddy, a former host of “Fox & Friends Weekend,” said that some of the network’s biggest news shows are guilty of “lying by omission” in their broadcast reports.

"You have to take what they're saying with a grain of salt because you're not getting the whole story," Huddy said.

The whistleblower complaint that sparked an impeachment inquiry has cast some tension among the show's programming, as Fox News opinion show hosts Jeanine Pirro and Jesse Watters offered fervent defences over the weekend for Trump, while host Tucker Carlson said wrote in an op-ed that there is "no way to spin" the allegations.

Juliet Huddy, a former host of “Fox & Friends Weekend,” said that some of the network’s biggest news shows are guilty of “lying by omission” in their reporting.

Huddy appeared on a panel for Sunday’s episode of CNN’s “Reliable Sources,” where she laid out how individual Fox News anchors can craft a more flattering take on a negative story.

“It’s not so much that it’s particularly clever or that they’re particularly diabolical … they’re lying by omission,” Huddy said. “They leave out the context, they leave out facts, they spin it so that it gives just enough information, but not all of the information.”

“The information it did give out, it pushes their narrative,” she said.

Last month, House Democrats announced they were opening an impeachment inquiry after a bombshell whistleblower complaint centered on a July 25 phone conversation between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky alleged that Trump pressed the foreign leader to investigate Former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter.

The whistleblower complaint has cast some tension among the show’s programming, as Fox News opinion show hosts Jeanine Pirro and Jesse Watters offered fervent defences over the weekend for Trump, which were almost immediately tweeted out by the president, while host Tucker Carlson said wrote in an op-ed that there is “no way to spin” the call that sparked impeachment.

Huddy said that some of the network’s coverage of political events has become “more hardcore” than when she worked there in the mid-2000s.

“You have to take what they’re saying with a grain of salt because you’re not getting the whole story,” she said.

The former Fox News host made headlines when she came forward in 2016 with sexual harassment allegations against former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly. In her later comments about the allegations and a settlement she reached with the network, Huddy described an atmosphere that seemed to be centered on keeping “Fox [News] protected at all costs.”

Huddy officially left Fox in September 2016 and is currently a host on 77WABC Radio.

