Former Fox Wonderkid Launches Yet Another How-To Video Site

Former Fox exec Stephen Chao, one of the showmen behind old school reality hits “America’s Most Wanted” and “Cops,” is launching a how-to video site, WonderHowTo.com with E.W. Scripps. The NYT details Chao’s colourful history with both Rupert Murdoch (Stephen nearly drowned Rupe’s dog) and Barry Diller (Barry nearly decapitated him with a flying videotape), and his ambition to create an educational alternative to YouTube.

The how-to video space, if there is such a thing, is getting to be a crowded one. An incomplete list: NY-by-way-of Israel’s 5min.com, backed by Spark; UK-based Video Jug and Martha Stewart Living, which is testing Marthapedia. Howstuffworks, eHow and the NYT’s own About.com, are all adding video. One more: Howcast, ex-Google exec Jason Liebman‘s startup, which was supposed to launch last fall but may actually be debuting soon.

