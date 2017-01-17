William Hague is joining Citi to help the bank understand 'the forces shaping the world'

Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images Leader of The House of Commons William Hague speaks at The Policy Exchange on February 3, 2015 in London, England. Former Foreign Secretary Hague is proposing that English Members of Parliament (MPs) would have a veto on English only issues of schools, health and tax – with Scottish MPs not allowed the power to impose income tax rate changes on England.

LONDON — Former UK Foreign Secretary William Hague is joining investment bank Citi as a senior advisor.

The hire, first reported by Sky News, comes amid a turbulent time for geopolitics. Shocks from Donald Trump to Brexit are likely to be the main factors moving markets in 2017.

Hague quit frontline politics in 2015 and campaigned on the Remain side of the European Union referendum last year.

He joins former Bank of England governor Mervyn King at the Wall Street giant. King was hired as a senior advisor in July last year.

Citi confirmed the appointment in an email sent to Business Insider and sent over this statement:

“We’re delighted Lord Hague will be working with Citi as an advisor, providing his unique perspective to our clients. Lord Hague’s experience on the global stage and his understanding of the forces shaping the world will be a key asset for Citi.”

In 2015, Hague was appointed chairman of ICE Futures Europe, the London financial derivatives exchange.





