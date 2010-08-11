Former Forbes.com CEO Jim Spanfeller Raises Money For Content Startup

We haven’t heard too much about Jim Spanfeller since he resigned from his post as CEO of Forbes.com last July to launch his own media management company.



But Spanfeller Media Group announced today that it has closed a first funding round for its inaugural web venture, which will be a site about food.

The investors, as expected, include SoftBank Capital NY, Greenhill SAVP, RRE Ventures and Lerer Media Ventures. (RRE and Lerer Media’s Ken Lerer also are investors in Business Insider.)

No word yet on how much Spanfeller secured, but we’ll update as we hear more.

Spanfeller successfully grew traffic and revenue during his time at Forbes.com, but was not known for his regard for design or user experience. It’ll be interesting to see how his food site looks. Competitors like Curbed Network’s Eater put a premium on design and elegance, and foodies might appreciate that even more than Spanfeller’s old audience.

Here’s the release:

New York, NY (August 10, 2010)—Spanfeller Media Group (SMG), headed by former Forbes.com CEO Jim Spanfeller, has solidified financial backing. The new company’s launch site, which will focus on food, is the first in a series of topic-specific vertical channels. The site’s name and editorial director will be announced next month. The initial round of funding is led by SoftBank Capital NY, followed by Greenhill SAVP, RRE Ventures and Lerer Media Ventures, as well as a group of angel investors. Industry veteran Mike Perlis will serve as Chairman of SMG. “SMG’s first foray into online publishing will satisfy a very apparent gap in the ever-expanding food media segment,” said Spanfeller. “Our initial launch will realise the medium’s full potential, and the substantial support we’ve received from investors to date affirms the launch’s viability.” “Jim and I came up together in the media business, developing growth strategies for some very well known brands. I’m excited to partner with him again to pioneer a new digital media platform,” added Perlis. “The SMG food channel will galvanize a most exciting, hot marketplace.” Over the last decade, consumer interest in food has exploded as evidenced by the influx of new Web sites and cookbooks, the recent launch of Food Network’s second 24-hour cooking channel and the heightened popularity of celebrity chefs, designer kitchens, new food magazines, and home entertaining. Spanfeller is regarded as one of the preeminent visionaries in digital media. As president of Forbes.com for eight years, he built that site to become the leading destination for over 20 million business leaders. Under Spanfeller’s stewardship,Forbes.com set the standard for other digital media brands to follow. Among his numerous industry awards and accolades are the first-ever Founder’s Award from the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB), Folio: magazine’s “40 Industry Visionaries” andBtoB Media Business‘ “Top Innovator in Business Publishing.” Currently, he is treasurer of the Online Publishers Association and chairman emeritus of the IAB. Previously, he was President of Consumer Magazine Group of Ziff Davis Enterprise, Inc., Publisher of Inc. magazine, and held senior positions in other magazine publishing operations. SMG plans to launch additional niche channels in 2011.

