Former Forbes.com CEO Jim Spanfeller Dishes On His Forthcoming Food Website

We just got off the phone with Jim Spanfeller, the former Forbes.com CEO whose Spanfeller Media Group announced today it has closed an initial funding round to launch a food website, “the first in a series of topic-specific vertical channels” into which the company plans to expand.Spanfeller declined to confirm how much funding they had gotten, but Peter Kafka reported it was around $2 million when he broke the news of Spanfeller’s plans back in June. It took about six months to secure the funding, said Spanfeller, who resigned from his post at Forbes last July to start his new company.



Spanfeller said there are five employees currently on board and that more will be hired before the site launches in October. The top three editorial positions, he said, are “very recognisable names,” some poached from other publications, though he declined to say who they were. Nor would he specify the next vertical topics, though he did say what they will not be: business, finance, sports, entertainment or tech.

“We’re staying away from those five,” he said. “After that, everthing’s on the table.” Expect to see the second vertical in seven to nine months if “all goes according to plan,” he added.

As we noted earlier, Spanfeller successfully grew traffic and revenue during his time at Forbes.com (the site was pulling in 20 million monthly uniques toward the end of his tenure, he said), but was not known for his regard for design or user experience. He took issue with that characterization: “You don’t grow traffic without having an understanding of your users,” he said.

He also disputed the notion that the online food space is already too crowded, a point that Eater, with which Spanfeller’s new site will directly compete, played up in a rather snarky post earlier today: “Spanfeller apparently has recognised a huge need that the gazillion food websites out there just aren’t fulfilling.”

Spanfeller’s response: “There’s nothing at a big scale on the web about food yet,” he said. “The biggest site out there is recipes.com, at around 9 million uniques, and below that the Food Network at around 7 million uniques. They’re not small sites, but they’re not really big sites. You’d think there would be a 20-million unique page views food site. We think we can get our site to grow fast and fill that position.”

Spanfeller wouldn’t go into detail about the traffic strategy he plans to employ to achieve that goal, but it’s worth noting he was known to be quite fond of slideshows while at Forbes. He did say he anticipates having “hundreds of people contributing to the site,” which will be a mix of original content (much of it servicey, a la where to dine, how to cook, etc.) and aggregation.

While we had him on the phone, we asked Spanfeller what he thought of the new guy who’s running the show over at Forbes.com, Lewis D’Vorkin, who’s in the midst of a True/Slant-esque editorial overhaul of the site, with plans to bring on hundreds of outside contributors to start blogging.

“I worry that if it becomes all third-party bloggers, the brand will somehow not be communicated as well,” he said. “But my guess is Lewis understands that and has a way around it.”

