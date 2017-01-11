What the man who went through the most complicated face transplant ever looks like one year later

In 2001, former fireman Patrick Hardison was trapped in a house fire in Sanitoba, Mississippi. He suffered extensive burns to his face, losing his ears and eyelids. On August 14, 2015, doctors at NYU Langone completed the most complex face transplant to date.

We conducted an interview with Hardison one year later and learned about some of the hardships he’s experienced.

Additional camera by Corey Protin. Additional footage courtesy of NYU Langone.

