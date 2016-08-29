Here's what the man who went through the most complicated face transplant ever looks like today

In 2001, former fireman Patrick Hardison was trapped in a house fire in Sanitoba, Mississippi. He suffered extensive burns to his face, losing his ears and eyelids. Fourteen years late, doctors at NYC completed the most complex face transplant to date. One year later, Hardison has had no major complications.

Additional camera by Corey Protin. Additional footage courtesy of NYU Langone.

