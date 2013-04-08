Former FCC Chairman Wants The Redskins To Change Their Name [THE BRIEF]

Redskins fans.

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:



Former FCC Chairman Reed Hundt thinks that the Washington Redskins needs to change their name. He wants owner Dan Snyder “to change the archaic and racially stereotyped name of the Washington XXXskins (used instead of spelling out ‘Redskins’) football team.”

Facebook is already trying to do damage control over potential privacy concerns for Home.

Courtney Love plays, well, Courtney Love in an e-cigarettes ad.

Check out Ad Age’s profile on NBCU’s Linda Yaccarino, the network’s president of ad sales.

These seven people are all in the running to be Yahoo’s new ad chief.

Doug Livingston is leaving Grey, says Agency Spy. No word yet on where he’s heading. Livingston was EVP, director of digital integration.

Previously on Business Insider Advertising:

Inside LinkedIn’s Empire State Building Offices

This Is The Christina Hendricks Ad For Johnnie Walker From The ‘Mad Men’ Premiere

Everything You Need To Know Before Watching ‘Mad Men’ Season 6

Don Draper’s Fake Ads Are Terrible Compared To Real 1960s Ads

Steve Jobs Advisor Says Apple Has Screwed Up iPhone Branding

Advertisers Are Worried Facebook Is Going To ‘Invasive, Tedious’ Ads On Your Phone

Lobbyists Have A $2 Million PR Budget To Fight The Idea That Candy Makes You Fat

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.