Former FBI Director: There Is No Evidence That The NFL Saw The Ray Rice Video Before It Was Public

AP Photo/Jason DeCrow NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks during a news conference Friday, Sept. 19, 2014, in New York

An investigation led by former FBI director Robert S. Mueller concluded there was no evidence that the NFL received the video of former Baltimore Ravens running back Ray Rice hitting his then fiancee Janay Rice in an elevator in February.

In September, a law-enforcement official told the Associated Press that a copy of the video showing Ray Rice punching his then fiancée in a casino elevator had been sent to an NFL executive in April.

The NFL hired Mueller in September to answer the following questions about how the league handled the investigation:

Did the NFL possess or view the in-elevator video of Mr. Rice and his then-fiancée Janay Palmer from the Revel Casino before its public release on September 8, 2014?

What information was obtained, provided or available to the NFL during its investigation of the Rice incident?

In the report, released today, Mueller writes:

“[Despite] extensive investigation, we have found no evidence that anyone at the League received or viewed the in-elevator video prior to its public release. Likewise, we have found no evidence of a woman at the League acknowledging receipt of that video in a voicemail message left on April 9, 2014.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.