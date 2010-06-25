Former Fannie Mae Exec Edward Pinto Slams The "Numbing Complexity" Of HAMP

Since quitting Fannie Mae in the late eighties, former chief credit officer Edward Pinto has become a vocal critic of government programs that pump up the housing bubble. Today at Congress he slammed HAMP for keeping less than half of a promised 3-to-4 million homeowners from default.

Pitno slammed Obama’s mortgage modification program, saying lenient modifications risk “repeating the same policy mistake that got us into this mess.”

The other problem with HAMP: numbing complexity. “At last count HAMP had 800

requirements and servicers are expected to certify compliance.9 With ever changing

regulations, a constant need to re-evaluate past decisions in light of new regulations,

and multiple appeals, it is no wonder that the HAMP pipeline became clogged

through no substantial fault of servicers.” (Read his speech below.)

