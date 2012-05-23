Former Facebook President Sean Parker's Startup, Airtime, Just Raised A New Round, And Made An Acquisition

Photo: Screenshot of Airtime

Airtime, a Facebook-connected Chatroulette-type video chat service built by Facebook alumnus Sean Parker and Napster alumnus Shawn Fanning, just bought another startup called Erly, TechCrunch reports.Erly is described as an online service for organising and sharing “experiences” in a grid-like interface similar to Pinterest. It’s also a Kleiner Perkins-backed company that’s run by the former CTO of Hulu.



Airtime has also raised $25 million, which includes funding from Kleiner Perkins, Andreessen Horowitz, and Google Ventures.

Airtime was founded some years ago but it has taken a long time to get off the ground. We’ve heard from industry sources that the app was ready to launch about a year ago, but kept getting pushed back.

Airtime is finally launching on June 5, according to its most recent blog post announcing the acquisition.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.