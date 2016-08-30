A former Facebook news team member describes her job as 'media hell'

Facebook reportedly fired the team responsible for curating its Trending news section last Friday, and now someone who worked on the team has described what it was like to work there.

In a series of tweets on Monday, a former Facebook contractor named Saira Khan shared the 14 “best and most absurd” things she saw while working on the social network’s “news team.”

Her tweets are full of interesting revelations, like the claim that Facebook managers said contractors like herself didn’t have paid time off because they were already making “adult money” and weren’t married or had kids.

Khan lists that she worked on Facebook’s news team from August 2014 to March 2016 on her LinkedIn profile, and we’ve reached out to Facebook for comment on her tweets.

You can read all of Khan’s tweets about working on Facebook’s news team below:





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.