Former Facebook Employee Wants To Create A Network As Big As Google AdSense, But For Apps

If you want an app for your phone you can just go to the Apple App Store or Android Market. But Ryan Merket thinks there’s a better way for developers to get apps in front of your eyeballs.Today, Merket launched Appstores, which helps developers get noticed through mobile ads for apps, and lets publishers curate apps on their own websites. Launch partners are comedy Web site 9GAG, tech news site TheNextWeb, the largest WordPress mobile solution service called WPtouch, and local news aggregator Topix. Merket said those publishers combined have 300 million mobile page views.



Appstores began as an app marketplace for Facebook pages (formerly called Appbistro). Merket was tapping his previous experience working on Facebook’s mobile platform.

It has three parts: Ads on your mobile phone, publisher app stores, and a dashboard for developers to check analytics. Basically, anyone can have their own app store. And getting the apps in more places, opens up the opportunities to discover them — and download them.

“This is huge because there are 100 million websites that have been optimised for the mobile phone. And there are only 800K apps in the app store — and you have to discover them. So this opens up the discovery for apps, helping drive downloads to app developers in other ways than just hitting it big in the app store,” Merket.

People are beginning to realise what a problem it can be to find apps, so they are creating more ways to discover them. Another startup called Chomp, which is funded by former Google employees and Ron Conway, is creating a search engine specifically for apps.

Here’s Merket’s elevator pitch on video:

