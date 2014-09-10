Former F1 World Champion Michael Schumacher Returns Home After Nine Months In Hospital

Michael Schumacher in 2012 (Photo: Getty Images)

Formula One legend Michael Schumacher has left hospital nine months after a skiing accident in the French Alps saw him in a coma for several months with what is believed to be serious neurological injuries.

Schumacher’s manager Sabine Kehm said Schumacher will continue rehabilitation at home but “there is still, however, a long and difficult road ahead”.

No further details on Schumacher’s condition were revealed but it is known the Lausanne hospital, Jardin des Sens, where he was receiving treatment after emerging from a coma in June specialised in the recovery of severely traumatised neurological patients.

Read more here.

