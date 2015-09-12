Live like a Russian billionaire in this over-the-top Long Island mansion, which just hit the market for $100 million

Dan Milstein This house is one of the finest on the North Shore of Long Island.

Whether you want to relive the glamour of the Roaring Twenties or just want to see what life is like for a Russian billionaire, this $US100 million property on New York’s Long Island has got you covered.

First built in 1928, this 8-acre Long Island estate has all of the modern luxuries you would hope to get in a home of that price.

“This is truly a premier residence that offers the discerning buyer immense privacy less than an hour away from New York City,” listing agent Diane Polland said in a press release announcing the $US100 million listing.

The estate was previously owned by Tamir Sapir, a Russian émigré who made his fortune in New York real estate. He died in 2014.

The current owner, whose identity is shrouded in mystery by a limited liability corporation, bought the estate in 2013 for $US15.85 million, but they never moved in.

One of the largest and most expensive homes on Long Island's North Shore is up for sale again. Dan Milstein Located in the village of Kings Point, the 8-acre estate lies about 25 miles from Manhattan. Dan Milstein Much of that acreage is taken up by manicured lawns and gardens. Long, winding driveways lead to the several different structures situated on the property. Dan Milstein The main house was built in 1928 and is a turreted stone mansion evoking much of the glamour and glitz of the Roaring Twenties. Dan Milstein It's since been updated many times over, and it has all the modern luxuries one might expect at this price point. Dan Milstein In the time since the main house was built, two other guest houses were added to the property, increasing the livable square feet to 60,000. Dan Milstein Tons of outdoor spaces have been built to enjoy the greenery. Dan Milstein Gold doors welcome you into the main residence. Dan Milstein The kitchen sits under stained glass skylights. It has plenty of custom touches, like stone flooring, two steel refrigerators, and a center island-mounted range and hood. Dan Milstein The bathrooms are also custom, with lots of glass and marble. Dan Milstein Solariums filled with stone and gem work are situated around the house. Onyx, lapis, agate, and malachite were all used. Dan Milstein The main house also has a ballroom, lazy river, hair salon, wine vault, indoor racquetball court, gym, spa, sauna, indoor pools, and even a two-story doll house. Another building houses a bowling alley, casino room, and even a shooting range. Dan Milstein The property's history is apparent in the backyard of the main residence, where old-growth trees have stood for nearly a century. Dan Milstein Multiple themed gardens are strewn through the property. A Japanese, English, and rose garden are all included. Dan Milstein The fountains and statues on the property were inspired by the Peterhof Grand Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia. Dan Milstein A full-size tennis court also sits on the property, though it appears the new owner will have to supply their own net. Dan Milstein Behind the main house, through the garden, and past the tennis court, you'll find another pool. This one has its own water slide. Dan Milstein A private pier in the back juts out into the Long Island Sound and can accommodate a yacht up to 200 feet long. Dan Milstein

