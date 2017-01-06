Former Essendon coach James Hird is recovering after being taken to hospital following a reported overdose

James Hird and his wife Tania Hird. Photo: Michael Dodge/ Getty Images.

Former AFL champion and Essendon coach James Hird is believed to recovering after being taken to hospital overnight.

According to the Seven Network, Hird was admitted after an “intentional poisoning overdose”.

He was reportedly taken to Cabrini Hospital in Melbourne’s south last night.

Sky News is reporting he has since left and is receiving care elsewhere.

Neither Hird’s wife Tania or the Essendon Football Club have commented on the incident.

Hird was at the centre of the 2012 Essendon supplements scandal which saw 34 players banned from the AFL for the 2016 season.

He returned as Essendon coach after the AFL banned him from the sport for the 2014 season, before resigning in August 2015 after a number of losses.

Sky has more.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.